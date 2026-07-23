Joe Mixon Tells Former Teammates His Career is Over
Joe Mixon's (ankle, foot) NFL career has come to an end, according to Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. With teams around the league reconvening for the start of training camps, some of the still-unsigned veteran free agents could soon be presented with opportunities to find a new home, but Mixon has reportedly informed former teammates that he has taken his last professional snap. After a successful first season with the Texans, Mixon sustained a curious foot injury during the 2025 offseason that sidelined him for the entire season and led to his release in March. Very few details have since emerged about the ailment that was first speculated to be related to the ankle injury that caused him to miss time in 2024 but was officially designated a non-football injury. Thursday's report brings closure to what has been one of the stranger stories in the NFL over the past year-plus.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson