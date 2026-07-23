Jaylin Noel has Deep-League Sleeper Potential in Year 2
Jaylin Noel figures to be a bigger part of the passing game in his second season in 2026, most fantasy managers won't be looking his way after he posted a 26-292-2 line in 17 regular-season games (three starts) last year after he was selected in the third round (79th overall) out of Iowa State. Nico Collins and fellow second-year wideout Jayden Higgins figure to be the team's top-two WRs, so ultimately, Noel's case for a second-year breakout could depend on how much Tank Dell can do after missing the entire 2025 season following a devastating knee injury in 2024. The 23-year-old reportedly looked strong during minicamp this offseason, and he made the most of his limited opportunities in his rookie campaign in an inconsistent offense. If Noel stakes claim to the No. 3 role in Houston, his raw athleticism and versatility make him an interesting late-round dart throw in fantasy drafts this fall. He finished his rookie year just inside the top-100 WRs in half-PPR points, but RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 79 WR going into Year 2.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference