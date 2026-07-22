Jaycee Horn Expected to Come Off NFI List Soon

Jul 22, 2026, 8:39 PM ET
Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said on Wednesday that cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) is expected to come off the Non-Football Injury list in "a matter of days," according to NFL.com. Horn was placed on the NFI list by the Panthers after recently suffering a cut on his foot, but it's not serious, and Horn should be ready to roll for the start of the 2026 regular season. The 26-year-old former eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of South Carolina was named a Pro Bowler in 2025 for the second straight season in his fifth year with the Panthers after recording 37 tackles (26 solo), a career-high five interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 16 regular-season starts. Horn was once again a big part of a Carolina defense that helped get the team to the postseason last year.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL.com