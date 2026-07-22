Cardinals, Rookie QB Carson Beck Agree to Four-Year Deal
Carson Beck agreed to terms on Wednesday, and he will sign his four-year, $7.4 million deal, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Beck is one of the last 2026 NFL draft picks to sign before the start of training camp. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller will likely open training camp competing with Kedon Slovis for the QB3 job behind veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Beck spent five seasons at the University of Georgia before playing for the University of Miami in 2025, where he led the ACC in completions (338) and completion percentage (72.4%) while throwing for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 16 games. He should have a shorter development window because of his experience, but he lacks high-end talent, and his ceiling in fantasy might be that of a midrange QB2 because of his lack of rushing ability. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can ignore Beck, while in dynasty formats, he's merely a low-upside stash in 2026.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport