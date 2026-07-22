George Holani Falling Off Fantasy Radars Ahead of Training Camp
George Holani carried the ball a combined five times for 10 yards in Seattle's Conference Championship and Super Bowl wins. With Zach Charbonnet tearing his ACL in a Divisional Round victory over the 49ers, Holani served as the primary backup to eventual Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who would go on to sign a deal with the Chiefs in free agency. For a brief moment in the offseason, there was speculation that Holani could come into 2026 as the team's lead back, though that buzz has quieted since Seattle spent its first-round pick on Notre Dame's Jadarian Price. With the Seahawks' first practice of training camp scheduled for Saturday, Price will have every opportunity to carve out a primary role while Charbonnet continues the rehabilitation that saw him working on a side field during the final session of mandatory minicamp. Holani is a player who can't be fully ignored at the start of camp, but with an expectation that he will soon be passed over on the depth chart, he is unlikely to hold much of a fantasy-relevant role in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller