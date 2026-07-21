Tetairoa McMillan May Be Overvalued by Current Redraft ADP
Tetairoa McMillan recorded 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets across 17 games as a rookie. By measure of per-game PPR scoring, McMillan finished the year as a low-end WR2. Entering 2026, the 23-year-old remains the clear number one option in the Panthers' passing game. However, he could see more target competition this season. Carolina should get a full season out of wide receiver Jalen Coker, who missed six games due to injury in 2025. The team also used a third-round pick in the 2026 Draft on wideout Chris Brazzell II. Perhaps most importantly, the Panthers have been a run-heavy team since head coach Dave Canales took over in 2024. Over the past two seasons, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young is averaging just 28.7 pass attempts per game. While McMillan has clear upside, he may be slightly overvalued at his current redraft ADP of WR15.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller