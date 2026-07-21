Vikings Still Optimistic About Max Brosmer
Max Brosmer. The Vikings wished he didn't have to play during his rookie season, but circumstances put him into the spotlight last year due to injuries to J.J. McCarthy, and he completed 66.2% of his pass attempts for 328 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions in seven games (two starts). Lewis adds that if the Vikings were to release him, there would be plenty of interest around the league. The 25-year-old didn't have much help from the offensive line in front of him, and he was sacked 14 times in 85 dropbacks in his first year in the league. It's unclear what the Vikings will do with their QB room heading into the 2026 regular season, as they also have McCarthy, Kyler Murray, and veteran Carson Wentz. The QB1 battle between McCarthy and Murray is expected to go right up to the start of the regular season in early September. At best, Brosmer is most likely being groomed for the backup QB job in the long run.
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis