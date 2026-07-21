Fantasy Expectations Low for Jack Bech's Second Season
Jack Bech disappointed as a rookie, finishing his first season with only 224 yards on 20 scoreless receptions. A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Bech was held outside the team's top five in all major receiving categories, and although the team made minimal improvements to a room that was led by Tre Tucker's 696 receiving yards, fantasy expectations remain low for the second-year player. Vegas signed former Viking Jalen Nailor to a three-year deal, and he is expected to form a tandem with Tucker in a Klint Kubiak passing offense likely to run through tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty. When the Raiders take to the field for their first public training camp practice on August 2, Bech should have an advantage for what amounts to a fifth spot in the rotation, as his biggest competition will come from Dont'e Thornton Jr. and sixth-round rookie Malik Benson, but without a notable push for a regular place in two-receiver sets, he is unlikely to matter for fantasy as RotoBaller's WR96.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller