Mike Evans Could Bounce Back in a Major Way with 49ers
Mike Evans in his new home. For the first time since the Buccaneers selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, he'll be playing for a new team, and after a string of injuries left him shy of 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career in 2025, he should have every opportunity to begin a new streak with the 49ers. Evans has long dominated with two or fewer wide receivers on the field, and with head coach and playcaller Kyle Shanahan deploying a fullback on more than 41% of his team's snaps a year ago, that is a situation the six-time Pro Bowler should find himself in often. Assuming sustained health for all three, a trio of Evans, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle has the ability to attack all levels of the defense and should find fantasy success in an offense projected among the highest scoring in the league. At RotoBaller's WR26, Evans is an underrated bounceback candidate in 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller