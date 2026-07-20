Denny Hamlin Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro

Jul 20, 2026, 11:32 AM ET
Denny Hamlin was one of the most consistent contenders for the win during Sunday's Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Hamlin started seventh in the race after qualifying was canceled due to weather. In the first stage, Hamlin advanced to the lead halfway through the stage after a lap 39 caution by staying out of pit road while everyone else went to pit. As a result, Hamlin led for nine laps before being passed by Shane Van Gisbergen. The No. 11 Toyota driver fell to fourth by the end of the stage, but scored six stage points. In the second stage, Hamlin's team improved his car to the point where he could run in second behind who would eventually be the dominant driver of the race, Joey Logano. After scoring nine stage points from finishing second at the end of stage two, Hamlin spent the entire final stage chasing Logano for the win, but never had the speed to overtake him. Hamlin settled for second at the end of the race, but extended his regular-season points lead to 68 points over Tyler Reddick after 21 races this season.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com