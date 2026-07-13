Christopher Bell Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta

Jul 13, 2026, 12:48 PM ET
Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell finished in second place in the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. The No. 20 Toyota driver started the race from 32nd and spent the first two stages slowly gaining positions through the pack. By the end of the first stage, he was 15th, while at the end of the second stage, he made it up to seventh and scored four stage points. In the final stage, Bell made it up to the top five and ran there throughout the entire stage while being a factor for the win. While he kept fighting Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, and Ty Gibbs for the lead, Bell led a total of five laps. Bell ended up being the deciding factor for Ryan Blaney's victory on the final restart, as when Bell could not make a move for the win on the final lap, he pushed Blaney ahead of Wallace and Carson Hocevar and put himself into second. This would be Bell's fifth time finishing in second this year, and he now moves to ninth in the regular season standings after 20 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com