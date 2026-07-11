Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft

Jul 11, 2026, 2:36 PM ET

The Athletics selected Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday, according to MLB.com. Burress came into this weekend's draft as the No. 7-ranked overall prospect by MLB.com. The 21-year-old 5-foot-9, 185-pound outfielder finished up his collegiate career at Georgia Tech this season by hitting .358/.473/.657 with a 1.130 OPS, 16 home runs, 60 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 61 games and 311 plate appearances. Burress may be on the short side, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in tools. Burress has excellent plate discipline and doesn't have any notable weaknesses as a hitter. On defense, he's an adequate defender in center field and also has a strong enough arm to play right field as well. He has a solid and compact swing at the plate from the right side and plus power that will play to all fields. On the basepaths, Burress' speed won't impress anyone, but he can steal a bag when needed. Because of his polished approach without many weaknesses as a hitter, Burress should move quickly through the A's system.