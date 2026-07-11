Sean Burke Now a Must-Add in 10-Team Leagues?
Sean Burke carved up the Athletics on Friday, July 10, allowing one run over seven innings while striking out nine and walking nobody. It was another strong turn in a stretch that has changed his fantasy outlook. Burke has a 1.69 ERA, 42 strikeouts, and only five walks across his last 32 innings, and he now sits at 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 115 strikeouts in 105 2/3 frames. The home run ball can still bite him, and he has given up four during that five-outing run. Still, this is not just a lucky ERA stretch. Burke owns a 26.4% strikeout rate, a 7.6% walk rate, and a 3.62 xERA. With a 66% Yahoo roster rate, he should already be gone in most 10-team leagues and deserves priority-add treatment anywhere he is still available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller