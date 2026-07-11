Is Kirby Yates The Angels' Closer?
Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth inning on Friday to earn the save against the Minnesota Twins. The 39-year-old surrendered a one-out double to Trevor Larnach before retiring the final two batters of the game. The save was Yates' third of the season, and he has provided a stable presence in an otherwise unsettled Angels bullpen. On the year, he owns a 3.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP while posting a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate across 21 innings. Fantasy managers are encouraged to add Yates in all formats, as he is currently the Angels' most trusted option at the back end of the bullpen.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com