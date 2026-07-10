Morez Johnson Jr. Leads Mavericks With 27 Points
Morez Johnson Jr. recorded 27 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks across 26 minutes in Thursday's 101-90 Summer League loss to the Golden State Warriors. The ninth pick went 12-for-17 from the field, providing excellent multi-category production in his Las Vegas debut. Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 0.7 steals at Michigan last season, demonstrating that his defensive instincts translate cleanly to the professional level. Although his outside jumper still needs development, his high motor gives him a useful lane to category value. With that in mind, he faces a crowded veteran depth chart featuring P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. Fantasy managers should treat him as a watch-list option until consistent rotation minutes emerge under new head coach Dusty May.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA