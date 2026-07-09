Tre' Harris has a Path to Relevance, but Target Competition Will be Fierce
Tre' Harris has a better Year 2 setup than his rookie numbers show, but his path to consistent targets will be complicated. Harris caught just 30 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown in 17 games last season, a quiet start for a 2025 second-round pick. The Chargers still have reasons to keep developing him. He is 24, has 6-foot-3 size, and averaged 17.2 yards per catch at Ole Miss before Los Angeles drafted him 55th overall. Mike McDaniel's arrival also gives the Chargers offense a different look around Justin Herbert, which at least keeps the door open for new usage patterns. The issue is that Harris has to earn targets, not just snaps. Ladd McConkey is the clear top receiver, Quentin Johnston is directly ahead of him on the depth chart, and Oronde Gadsden plus David Njoku add tight-end volume to the mix. At WR81 on RotoBaller's board, Harris is a late redraft swing and dynasty hold, not someone to buy as if the breakout already happened.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller