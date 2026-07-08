Mike Trout Back From the Injured List
Mike Trout (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list before their game against the division-rival Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field and designated infielder Donovan Walton for assignment in a corresponding move. Trout is serving as the Angels' designated hitter and will bat second in Wednesday's game against Rangers left-hander MacKenzie Gore. The 34-year-old three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star makes his return to the Halos' lineup without going on a minor-league rehab assignment after missing almost three weeks with a strained right hamstring. Although the former 25th overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft has had a resurgent 2026 season, nobody is expecting him to return to an MVP level the rest of the way, and injuries will probably continue to be an issue. But fantasy managers will want to get him back into their lineups after he has hit .234/.394/.472 with an .866 OPS, 17 homers, 36 RBI, 54 runs, and seven steals in his 265 at-bats this year. Trout is hitting .200 with an RBI in just five career at-bats against Gore.
Source: Angels PR
Source: Angels PR