Josh Jung Still Absent on Wednesday
Josh Jung (knee) remains absent for Wednesday's contest against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, per MLB.com. Ezequiel Duran will make another start at third base and will bat fifth against Angels rookie right-hander Walbert Urena. Jung will sit out for a third straight game due to discomfort in his knee after he fouled a ball off his leg during the loss on Saturday to the Detroit Tigers. He's considered day-to-day for now, and fantasy managers will want to check back to see if he's available for the series finale on Thursday. The 28-year-old right-handed slugger has already had his fair share of injuries in the big leagues since debuting with Texas in 2022, but he has managed to stay healthy in 2026 and is having an excellent year at the plate. Through 83 games in his fifth year in the big leagues, Jung is slashing .297/.362/.449 with an .811 OPS, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 41 runs scored, and a steal in 359 plate appearances. Jung doesn't have as much power as the high-end fantasy third basemen, but he should be rostered in more than his current 43% number in Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com