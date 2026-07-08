Cooper Pratt Bringing Cheap Speed to Waiver Wires?
Cooper Pratt is still finding his way with the bat, and the reason to care in fantasy is simple: stolen bases. The 21-year-old, MLB Pipeline's No. 63 overall prospect when he came up on June 16, is hitting .217/.342/.283 with no homers, four RBI, nine runs, and six steals through 60 at-bats. He did flash more than speed Tuesday, July 7, going 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs, and a two-run double in the second game of Milwaukee's doubleheader sweep of St. Louis. Before the promotion, Pratt posted a .241/.349/.386 line with six homers and 17 steals in 220 Triple-A at-bats. The power has not really shown up yet, and a 6.4% barrel rate keeps that part of the profile in wait-and-see mode. The walks and speed are more useful right now. At 3% rostered on Yahoo, Pratt fits as a 15-team speed add, not a standard-league priority.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller