Is Elvis Alvarado a Worthy Deep-League Saves Stash?
Elvis Alvarado has recorded a 5.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 32 strikeouts, and two saves. While Alvarado's surface-level numbers are not amazing, he's averaged 99.1 miles per hour on his fastball and owns a 31.1% strikeout rate. The Athletics have largely operated with a committee approach in the ninth inning so far this season, and Alvarado has not recorded a save since mid-June. Still, the 27-year-old's electric stuff makes him a higher-upside option for the A's than left-hander Hogan Harris, who currently leads the team with six saves. Alvarado is not a guaranteed source of production for fantasy managers, but he may still be worth stashing off the waiver wire in deeper leagues for his second-half breakout potential.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller