Tyler Tolbert Ties MLB Record With 12 Consecutive Hits
Tyler Tolbert became just the fifth player in MLB history to record hits in 12 consecutive at-bats on Tuesday in the team's wild 16-12 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field. For the second straight day, Tolbert recorded five hits while also driving in two and scoring four runs to boost his season batting average to .396 and his OPS to .976. The 28-year-old former 13th-round selection in 2019 out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham hit his second home run of the year on Tuesday night after failing to clear the fences in 49 games between Triple-A Omaha and the Royals this season. Tolbert added his 10th stolen base of the season on Tuesday night. In his rookie campaign in 2025, Tolbert hit .280/.321/.380 with a .701 OPS, one homer, six RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 19 runs scored. Fantasy managers definitely shouldn't read too much into his impressive hit streak over the last couple of days, but he could be a decent source of speed in AL-only leagues if he sticks around with the Royals going into the second half of the season. Tolbert is rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com