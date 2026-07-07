Is Andrew Kittredge a Potential Saves Source to Target on the Waiver Wire?
Andrew Kittredge has recorded a 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 22 strikeouts and one save. While the 26-year-old's overall numbers aren't particularly impressive, he's been much better of late. Dating back to June 11, Kittredge has allowed just one earned run across 8 1/3 innings (10 appearances). The Orioles recently placed closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, opening the door for potential save opportunities elsewhere. While Baltimore has turned to right-hander Tyler Wells in recent games, Kittredge has 22 career saves and might be the most experienced option remaining in the Orioles bullpen. If he continues to pitch well and Wells were to falter, Kittredge could work his way into the ninth-inning role. In deeper league formats, Kittredge could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller