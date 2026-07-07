Jacob Misiorowski Wins 10th Game, Continues Dominance With 11 K's
Jacob Misiorowski continued his dominance by allowing three earned runs on three hits (two homers) while walking none and striking out 11 batters in seven innings for his 10th win of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old flamethrower wasn't at his best by any means on Tuesday, allowing homers to Jordan Walker and Ivan Herrera, but he reached double-digit strikeouts for the eighth time out of his 18 starts on the year. The Miz is now up to 167 strikeouts on the season, which is 30 more than the next closest pitcher (Dylan Cease). He also became the seventh starter with 10 wins in 2026. Misiorowski, a second-round pick in 2022 by Milwaukee, has been by far the most dominant starting pitcher in the big leagues this year in his first full season in the majors. He's an absolute must-start in all fantasy leagues whenever he toes the rubber because of his elite strikeout stuff.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com