Mets Reinstate Jorge Polanco From the 60-Day Injured List
Jorge Polanco (Achilles, ankle, wrist) from the 60-day injured list and optioned infielder Ronny Mauricio to Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. Polanco's first year in Queens hasn't gone well, as he's been sidelined for almost three months with multiple injuries. The 33-year-old Dominican switch-hitter will definitely give the Mets some more thump at the plate, and he'll likely be eased in as the team's designated hitter. Before going on the IL, Polanco went just 10-for-56 (.179) with a homer, two RBI, three runs scored, five walks, and 11 strikeouts in 14 games played for the Mets. While Polanco certainly isn't going to save the Mets from what has turned into a lost season, he can provide fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues with some power if he can stay healthy the rest of the way. Polanco hit 33 homers in 2021 and reached 26 long balls in 138 games with the Seattle Mariners in 2025. He's currently rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues and has eligibility at second and third base.
Source: New York Mets
Source: New York Mets