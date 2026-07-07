Max Clark Continues to Produce at Triple-A, is He a Must-Stash?
Max Clark has shown off his impressive skillset over the past few weeks at Triple-A Toledo, hitting .316 with four doubles, two home runs, seven steals, and a 9:8 BB:K over his last 18 games for the Mud Hens. The surge has pushed his season-long slash line to .265/.350/.392 with six home runs and 19 steals, while drawing nearly as many walks (38) as strikeouts (51). The Tigers' top-ranked prospect has shown a keen eye and strong ability to make contact, with chase, whiff, and zone-contact rates all coming in at 85th percentile or better. He may grow into more power, but with a max exit velocity this season of 111.3 (83rd percentile), there is plenty of pop in his bat. The former third-overall draft pick looks ready for a test in the majors, but the organization has made it clear that they're in no rush to bring him up. Still, with a potential debut by August, the left-handed slugger remains one of the top bats to stash for his ability to be a multi-category contributor for fantasy.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com