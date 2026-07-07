Braxton Garrett Emerging as a Top Stash Candidate Amid Torrid Triple-A Stretch
Braxton Garrett has thrown just 4 1/3 innings (two starts) at the big-league level. However, the 28-year-old has dominated Triple-A hitters, recording a 3-2 record with a 1.55 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts across 64 innings (12 starts). Garrett has been particularly unhittable of late, as he's logged 27 strikeouts without allowing an earned run across his last 24 innings (four starts). After missing the entire 2025 season following internal brace surgery in his elbow, Garrett may now be rounding back into form. He was an effective pitcher for the Marlins back in 2023, recording a 3.66 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 156 strikeouts and nine wins across 159 2/3 innings. Given how well he's pitched in the minors, it may only be a matter of time before Garrett is back in Miami.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller