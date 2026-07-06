Griffin Jax Picks Up Loss Against Yankees But Fans 10 Batters
Griffin Jax strengthened his case as a waiver-wire pickup in his latest outing at home against the division-rival New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. Jax took his sixth loss of the year in a 5-1 defeat and allowed three earned runs, but he gave up just one hit (a three-run homer to utility man Jose Caballero), walked two, and struck out a career-high 10 batters on the night. The 31-year-old retired the first 13 batters he faced, but he ran into trouble in the fifth frame with two walks before giving up a three-run jack to Caballero that opened the game up for the Yanks. Jax threw 51 of his 81 pitches for strikes and generated 16 swings and misses from Yankees hitters. He's now at a 3.60 ERA on the year with a 1.22 WHIP in 65 innings in what has been a successful transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation in Tampa. He's rostered in 61% of Yahoo leagues and is slated to make his final start of the first half this weekend at home against the Seattle Mariners. Since becoming a full-time starter on April 26, Jax has gone 3-3 with a 2.65 ERA (4.09 FIP) with 48 strikeouts and 13 walks in 51 innings pitched.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com