Tyler Soderstrom Remains Shut Down from Baseball Activities
Tyler Soderstrom (hip) remains shut down from any baseball activities, per MLB.com. Soderstrom was placed on the 10-Day injured list in late June due to a left-hip impingement that appears likely to sideline him through at least the All-Star break. Across 335 plate appearances in 2026 before the injury, Soderstrom hit .242/.343/.460 with 13 home runs, 41 RBI, 41 runs scored, and one stolen base. With a 12.8% walk rate and a 17.6% strikeout rate, the 24-year-old has demonstrated a promising plate approach. Soderstrom also brings solid underlying contact metrics, as he owns an 11% barrel rate and a 47.3% hard-hit rate across over 1,300 career MLB plate appearances. With Soderstrom sidelined, Athletics utility man Zack Gelof, outfielder Carlos Cortes, and outfielder Colby Thomas are all candidates to see more time in left field.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com