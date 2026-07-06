Jeremy Pena Set to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Jeremy Pena (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Pena is currently battling a calf strain, but it appears as though he is close to making his return. It's been an injury-marred 2026 campaign for Pena so far, as he's been limited to just 202 plate appearances. Still, the 28-year-old has been productive when healthy, hitting .295/.356/.443 with six home runs, 21 RBI, 34 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. Once Pena returns to the Astros lineup, he profiles as a must-start fantasy shortstop with five-category upside.
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart