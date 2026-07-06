Rockies Outfield Prospect Zac Veen on the Verge of a Promotion?
Zac Veen continues to impress at the Triple-A level this season, and his latest demonstration is a two-homer game for Albuquerque on July 5. Veen is about as solid as it comes as a minor league hitter for the Rockies. The 24-year-old is hitting .323 with 16 homers and 58 RBI in Albuquerque this season, along with 14 stolen bases. The five-tool product is worth a speculative roster spot on most fantasy rosters, as he could enjoy a great deal of success if promoted to the Rockies and able to play his home games at Coors Field. Veen is the No. 13 prospect on the Rockies' top prospects list, but he is putting up some of the best numbers in the system at the moment. Stashing him now might be the right move for managers to make in preparation for his call-up, as he could provide immense upside once he returns to the majors. Jake McCarthy, Cole Carrigg, and Mickey Moniak are performing well in the outfield now for Colorado, but the prospects of Veen are nonetheless very enticing for the big league club.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball