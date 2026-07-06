Rafael Devers Extends Hitting Streak With Two Homers on Sunday
Rafael Devers went 2-for-5 at the plate with two solo home runs and two RBI on Sunday in the 7-6 loss to the division-rival Colorado Rockies at Coors Field to extend his current hitting streak to nine games. Both of his homers came off starter Tanner Gordon. Devers is locked in at the dish right now, going 12-for-33 (.364) with six home runs, a double, nine RBI, and seven runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak, which began on June 26. The strong recent run from the 29-year-old left-handed-hitting Dominican infielder has boosted his season slash line to .248/.310/.481 with a .791 OPS, 18 home runs, 47 RBI, and 43 runs scored across his 343 at-bats in his first full season with the Giants. Devers has been mentioned as a possible trade target for contending teams this summer, but his big contract could be a deterrent. The three-time All-Star is no longer a lock to give you a high batting average, but he still has enough power from the left side of the plate to be a must-start in all fantasy leagues, even at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com