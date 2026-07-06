Jack Wenninger Worth a Stash Following Season-Best Effort?
Jack Wenninger is coming off the best outing of the season and is putting himself back on the stash radar for those in deeper leagues. On July 4, the right-hander tossed seven one-hit innings against Triple-A Worcester while allowing no runs and three walks. He struck out five hitters. Prior to this dominant effort, Wenninger endured a rough stretch at Syracuse, posting a 6.49 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP over his last 34 2/3 innings. However, before this skid, Wenninger looked just as comfortable as he did at the start of July, logging 33 1/3 innings to the tune of a 1.08 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. With the Mets falling out of the postseason race and trending towards selling at the deadline, their No. 4-ranked prospect should earn an extended look at the majors. Those in deeper 15-team leagues should consider monitoring Wenninger to see if he can maintain this recent production.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com