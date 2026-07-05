Jakob Marsee's X-Rays Come Back Negative After Knee Scare
Jakob Marsee (knee) was removed early from Sunday's game against the Athletics after taking a 97 mph fastball off the kneecap. He stayed in the game long enough to complete a trip around the bases before exiting in the following half-inning. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, and the 25-year-old is currently considered day-to-day. Marsee has struggled to find consistent production this season, slashing .192/.316/.296 across 88 games after posting an .841 OPS in 55 games during his breakout rookie campaign in 2025. He has already shown offensive upside at the major league level, and a short reset could help him regain the form that made him an intriguing fantasy option last season.
Source: Christina De Nicola
Source: Christina De Nicola