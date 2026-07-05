Maikel Garcia is Not Swinging Yet
Maikel Garcia (hand) doesn't appear to be making a ton of progress in his rehab work. Garcia has been sidelined since June 23 due to a muscle strain in his left hand. He continues doing rehab work, but Garcia is unable to swing a bat yet. This news should basically rule out Garcia until after the All-Star break. He'll need to start swinging a bat, and then he'll likely go on a minor league rehab assignment. The Royals should give a better update on his status during the break. In the meantime, Nick Loftin figures to continue seeing the bulk of the playing time at the hot corner. Fantasy managers should continue to hold Garcia with positive news, hopefully in the near future.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com