Hector Rodriguez Not Slowing Down at Triple-A, on the Verge of a Call-Up?
Hector Rodriguez has continued his dominant play at Triple-A Louisville and is solidifying himself as a top-stash candidate among outfield prospects ahead of Week 15 of the fantasy season. Over his last 22 contests with the Bats, Rodriguez has posted a sharp .329/.396/.732 slash line with four doubles, nine home runs, two stolen bases, and a 23:7 K:BB. Prior to this impressive stretch at the dish, the 22-year-old was still very productive at the plate but was nowhere near as effective, holding a .274/.353/.465 line over his first 60 games in the regular season. Currently, the Reds do not have a clear path for Rodriguez as both JJ Bleday and Noelvi Marte occupy the corner outfield spots. However, Bleday is currently in the midst of a 7-for-53 skid, which could open the door for the team's No. 5-ranked prospect. For now, Rodríguez is a top stash target for those in 12+ team, five-outfielder leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com