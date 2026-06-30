Keegan Bradley Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic

Jun 30, 2026, 10:22 PM ET
Keegan Bradley finished tied for 14th at last week's Travelers Championship and will now turn his focus to preparing for this week's John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Bradley has struggled at times this season, but has secured two top-25 finishes in his last three starts. So far this season, Bradley has five top-25 starts and four missed cuts in 16 starts. This week will mark Bradley's first start at the John Deere Classic since 2016, when he finished tied for 22nd. Over the past 12 months, Bradley ranks in the 92nd percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 28% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's John Deere Classic.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf