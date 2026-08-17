Puka Nacua Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
Puka Nacua (groin) could miss the rest of this week's practices as the team continues to play it safe with him. Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Nacua might not practice at all this week, according to Greg Beacham. The Rams only have sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday after Nacua sat out Monday. That is a change from McVay's comments last Thursday, when he said he expected Nacua back this week "ready to go." Nacua has been sidelined since leaving the August 11 joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys because of soreness in his psoas. McVay continues to treat the issue as minor and is choosing caution with one of his veteran stars rather than pushing him back onto the field. There has been no indication of a setback. If Nacua sits Tuesday and Thursday as well, he will have gone the entire week without practicing.
Source: Greg Beacham
Source: Greg Beacham