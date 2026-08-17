Marvin Harrison Jr. Showing Growth in Training Camp
Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to show encouraging signs during his third training camp. Josh Weinfuss noted Monday that the Cardinals have seen growth from Harrison this summer, with the former fourth overall pick making some impressive catches and putting his natural talent on display. There have been flashes throughout camp, including a diving catch for more than 50 yards on a deep ball from Jacoby Brissett earlier this month. Harrison is coming off a difficult second season that was interrupted by several health issues. He finished 2025 with 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games while dealing with a concussion, appendicitis and heel problems along the way. His first two NFL seasons haven't produced the consistent numbers many expected when Arizona drafted him, but the talent has never really been the question. Harrison putting together stronger work this summer is a good sign as he looks to take a step forward in 2026.
Source: Josh Weinfuss
Source: Josh Weinfuss