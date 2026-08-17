Emmett Johnson the Clear RB2 in Kansas City
Emmett Johnson appears to be the clear No. 2 RB in KC in training camp behind starter Kenneth Walker, with Johnson getting the next touch after Walker in 9-on-7 drills in Monday's practice, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Head coach Andy Reid had good things to say about the Nebraska product after he carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards during the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Johnson's carries and rushing yards led the team. The 22-year-old was listed as the RB3 on the first unofficial depth chart of the preseason behind Walker and Emari Demercado, but if Johnson continues to run hard and look good in camp and the preseason, it would not be a surprise at all to see him open his rookie campaign as the primary backup in KC. In addition to Demercado, Johnson is competing with Brashard Smith for the backup role. Walker will be close to a bell-cow back in his first year with the Chiefs, but Johnson's pass-catching ability alone might make him the best upside handcuff option in KC.
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney