Emeka Egbuka Missing Practice on Monday
Emeka Egbuka (toe) sprained his toe in a joint practice with the New York Jets, and after sitting out the team's preseason opener on Friday, Egbuka is still not in attendance as the team returns to practice on Monday. The Buccaneers remain optimistic that the injury will not affect Egbuka's regular season availability, and expectations are high for the 2025 first-round pick in an offense in search of a new identity following the departure of the franchise's all-time leading receiver, six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans. Egbuka became the first player in NFL history to record 25 receptions, 400 yards, and five touchdowns in his first five career games, but his connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield trailed off later in the year as the Buccaneers' offense was derailed by injuries. Still working to reestablish chemistry with Mayfield in what should be the team's primary pass-catching role, any missed time is less than ideal, but as RotoBaller's WR19, Egbuka profiles as a high-ceiling WR2 who should only prove to become a better value if the injury pushes down his ADP.
Source: Rick Stroud
Source: Rick Stroud