DeMeco Ryans Views David Montgomery As No. 1 Back
David Montgomery the team's lead back this season. Ryans said on the SiriusXM NFL show last week, "I see David as a number one back. He's a really good runner; he's always been a runner whenever he touches the ball. Strong, runs low, runs behind his pads." Montgomery spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions, splitting carries with star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Despite a timeshare, he averaged 75 scrimmage yards per game and scored 33 touchdowns in 45 games. Now he heads to Houston, where he expects to lead a committee with second-year back Woody Marks. Ranked RB21 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, the veteran back has a chance to be a solid RB2 in fantasy leagues this season.
Source: Houston Stressans
Source: Houston Stressans