D.J. Moore Leaves Preseason Opener With Lower-Leg Concern
D.J. Moore (lower leg) left Saturday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers after his third catch of the game. According to Matt Parrino, Moore grabbed at his ankle after picking up a first down, then came out and spoke with trainers before putting his helmet away. It was later reported that Moore was moving around well on the sideline while the medical staff looked at his lower leg. That is encouraging, but Buffalo has not announced a diagnosis or said whether Moore will miss any practice time. Most of the Bills' starting offense was coming out around the same point, so his day may have been finished regardless. Moore joined Buffalo in an offseason trade after catching 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns for Chicago last season. He has quickly become a major part of the Bills' offense, making his status worth watching once the team provides an update.
Source: Matt Parrino
Source: Matt Parrino