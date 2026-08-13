Chuba Hubbard Considered Week-to-Week With Hamstring Injury
Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) is dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp and is considered week-to-week, head coach Dave Canales told Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Rico Dowdle is out of town in 2026, which set up Hubbard to lead Carolina's backfield. However, a hamstring injury could potentially threaten the 27-year-old's availability for the start of the 2026 regular season, which means that RB2 Jonathon Brooks, who has played in just three games in the NFL since entering the league in 2024 due to two torn ACLs, will become much more interesting as a breakout candidate in 2026. After his first 1,000-yard season with the Panthers in 2024, Hubbard rushed for only 511 yards and one touchdown on 134 carries last year while losing out on work to Dowdle, who was the much more efficient and explosive back. Hubbard still has time to get ready for Week 1 in September, but his hamstring injury will certainly make him a riskier RB3/flex option in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye