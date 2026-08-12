Darius Slayton Listed as Starting WR on Unofficial Depth Chart
Darius Slayton was listed as a starting WR on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Slayton was listed alongside star wideout Malik Nabers as the only two wideouts named starters, with Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, Odell Beckham Jr., and Malachi Fields listed behind them. In 2025, Slayton was forced to step up after Nabers' knee injury and, despite costly drops, did quite well, averaging about 40 receiving yards per game. While Mooney, Beckham, and Austin have all worked with the first-team offense in recent practice, Slayton's current contract will likely force the team to hold onto him in 2026. The offense under head coach John Harbaugh will use more heavy personnel this season, but any wideout besides Nabers is unlikely to produce fantasy-relevant numbers.
Source: New York Giants
Source: New York Giants