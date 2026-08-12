A.J. Brown a Top Target at Joint Practice
A.J. Brown was a top target during the team's joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Brown remained the top option in team drills, finding the ball early and often, and led the team with five receptions, including one that would've been a touchdown. The former Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles wideout was traded to the AFC Champions in early June and initially struggled to connect with quarterback Drake Maye. Now, both appear to be on the same page, and Brown looks poised for a massive year in New England. The seven-year wideout has had six 1,000-yard seasons and might have his best quarterback yet in Maye, while Maye has yet to play with a talent like Brown. This connection could break fantasy in 2026, and fantasy managers should look to buy into this duo.
Source: Ethan Hurwitz - Sports Illustrated
Source: Ethan Hurwitz - Sports Illustrated