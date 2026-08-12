Justin Jefferson's Rapport With New QB "Seems to be Growing"
Kyler Murray had another crisp day of training camp practice on Wednesday that included a number of connections with top wide receiver Justin Jefferson, according to Vikings beat writer Will Ragatz. "Their rapport seems to be growing," Ragatz wrote. Jefferson is no stranger to working with a lot of different signal-callers during his six years in the NFL -- this will be the fourth different QB he's worked with for the fourth straight season. The 27-year-old former 22nd overall pick from LSU has produced with all of the different QBs in Minnesota, recording a 1,000-yard season in all six of his seasons to this point, including a whopping 42 touchdown receptions in 94 regular-season games. Jefferson had a career-low 1,048 receiving yards and only two touchdowns in 17 starts a year ago, but the four-time Pro Bowler should be primed for a bounce-back in 2026 with Murray, who might be the most talented all-around QB he's worked with, if he can stay healthy. Jefferson is a no-brainer top-10 fantasy WR and is ranked No. 6 at his position at RotoBaller.
Source: Will Ragatz
Source: Will Ragatz