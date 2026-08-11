Nationals Don't Expect James Wood to Return Later This Week
James Wood (oblique) to be ready to come off the 10-day injured list later this week when he's eligible, manager Blake Butera told Danielle Allentuck of The Washington Post. Wood took stationary dry balls and threw out to 45 feet over the weekend, and he will progress to taking dry swings on Tuesday. The left-handed power hitter has been on the shelf since suffering a left-oblique strain on Aug. 3. He's improving, but his return may not come until next week. In his absence, Dylan Crews has been starting regularly for the Nats in right field. Wood needs to be stashed in all fantasy baseball leagues while he recovers from his oblique injury as one of the best young all-around hitters in the game. Before his injury, the former second-rounder in 2021 was hitting .265 (116-for-437) with 30 home runs, 73 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 100 runs scored in just his second full season in the major leagues. He still leads the league in runs scored and walks (90) in his 114 games played.
Source: The Washington Post - Danielle Allentuck
Source: The Washington Post - Danielle Allentuck