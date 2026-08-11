Jett Williams Aggravates Injury In First Game Back From IL at Triple-A Nashville
Jett Williams (wrist) was just reinstated from the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville and played in his first game back on Saturday. He reinjured his left wrist and is going to Arizona to be examined by a specialist. Williams aggravated his wrist in his first at-bat back from the injured list on Saturday and now looks like he will miss extended time. Williams is the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers' system and is given a 65-grade run tool with a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade power. Williams has 21 stolen bases combined this season between two levels of the minors. The 22-year-old unfortunately will most likely not get a chance to MLB debut this season. However, once he returns from injury and comes back healthy next year, he should be ready to debut and contribute to fantasy rosters.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball