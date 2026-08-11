Will Smith Could Take On-Field Batting Practice This Week
Will Smith (neck) could take on-field batting practice sometime this week, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. It is a "big week" ahead of Smith ramping up his rehab. A nagging neck injury has kept the Dodgers' starting catcher out since June 11, but the 31-year-old veteran appears to be making some progress towards a return. Smith is still a ways from his return to the major-league roster, though, and the Dodgers have no real reason to rush him back. He will need a minor-league rehab assignment before returning, and he probably won't be a realistic option to return to the Dodgers' starting lineup until sometime in September for the last month of the regular season. Smith, a former first-rounder in 2016 from the University of Louisville, has played in only 52 games in 2026 in his eighth year in the league, slashing .249/.338/.382 with six homers and 23 RBI after being named an All-Star in each of his previous three seasons. He's stashed in 68% of Yahoo leagues, but he may only have a few weeks to produce for fantasy managers before the year is up.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya