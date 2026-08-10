Nick Pivetta Plays Catch on Sunday
Nick Pivetta (elbow) played catch again on Sunday at Petco Park after leaving his first minor-league rehab outing last week with Single-A Lake Elsinore with a right-elbow issue, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. The Padres have paused Pivetta's rehab assignment. They have tentative plans for Pivetta to throw a bullpen session, but it's unclear when that might happen. After a career year in 2025 in his first season with the Padres, the 33-year-old veteran has been on the injured list since April 14 with a right flexor strain. It sounds like the Padres are hoping to get Pivetta back before the end of the regular season, but for fantasy purposes, it's probably unlikely that we'll see him back in SD's starting rotation before the end of August. Pivetta is running out of time to help fantasy managers in 2026, but he's still rostered in almost 70% of Yahoo leagues despite having not pitched since April.
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell